Arizona civil rights leader, former councilman dies at 93

PHOENIX (AP) — The family of Arizona civil rights leader Calvin C. Goode says the man who spent more than two decades on the Phoenix City Council fighting to improve the low-income Black neighborhoods he represented has died. The family said in a statement Wednesday Goode died at age 93 of an illness unrelated to COVID-19. Memorial services are pending. He often disagreed with other council members during his tenure voting in the 1980s against the expansion of freeways he argued would destroy neighborhoods. In 1971 he became the second African American elected to the council. He retired from the council in 1994.