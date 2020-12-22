Wright’s 21 points sends Colorado past Grand Canyon 74-64

LAS VEGAS (AP) — McKinley Wright IV scored 21 points and Evan Battey scored 16 and Colorado used a late run to beat Grand Canyon 74-64 in a Far West Classic contest.

Colorado led the entire second after the two squads played to a 27-all tie at intermission.

The Buffs extended their lead to 57-48 on Maddox Daniels’ 3-pointer with 8:02 left to play before the Lopes rallied and closed to within 60-59 on Sean Miller-Moore’s layup with 5:17 to go.

Jeriah Horne countered with 3 to start a 10-0 Colorado run and the Buffaloes were never challenged again.

Jovan Blacksher Jr. scored 17 points for the Lopes.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.