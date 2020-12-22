Mullens injury clears way for Beathard to start for 49ers

Nick Mullens will miss the rest of the season with a serious elbow injury, moving third-stringer C.J. Beathard into a starting role for the final two games and sending the San Francisco 49ers on a desperate search for a backup. Coach Kyle Shanahan says Mullens will likely need reconstructive surgery on his throwing elbow. Starter Jimmy Garoppolo has been cleared to return to practice from an ankle injury that has sidelined him the past six games but won’t be ready to play against Arizona. Backup Josh Johnson was placed on the COVID-19 list, leaving Beathard as the only available quarterback.