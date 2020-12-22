Man gets prison for 2018 armed Hoover Dam bridge barricade

LAS VEGAS (AP) — A 33-year-old Nevada man who blocked the Colorado River bridge near Hoover Dam with a homemade armored vehicle and assault-style rifles in 2018 has been sentenced to seven years and nine months in an Arizona prison. Matthew Wright of Henderson was sentenced last week in Kingman, Arizona, after pleading no contest to felony terrorism, weapon and unlawful flight charges. Defense attorney Michael Denea called the plea deal a fair resolution in a case where Wright could have faced life in prison. A judge in 2018 noted that Wright sent letters from jail invoking a motto used in the QAnon conspiracy community.