Glendale police: Officer fatally shoots man during encounter

GLENDALE, Ariz. (AP) — Glendale police say an officer responding to a burglary alarm fatally shot a man wielding a metal bar during an encounter in a residential area Tuesday morning. According to azfmaily.com, a Police Department spokeswoman said the responding officer located a man in a home’s backyard and confronted him in a nearby street. Officer Tiffany Ngalula said the officer shot the man when he “went at the officer.” No identities were released and additional information on circumstances of the incident weren’t immediately available. The officer will be placed on leave pending an investigation.