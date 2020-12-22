Arizona virus death toll tops 8K with 2nd-largest daily rise

PHOENIX (AP) — Arizona’s death toll from the coronavirus outbreak passed the 8,000 mark on Tuesday as the state reported an additional 153 known deaths, the second-highest daily increase during the pandemic. The state has seen 8,125 total deaths. The 5,869 additional known COVID-19 cases reported Tuesday by the Department of Health Services increased the state’s total to 467,215 cases. According to the state coronavirus dashboard, there were 4,019 COVID-19-related hospitalizations as of Monday, the latest in a string of pandemic-highs recorded this month during the fall surge now continuing into winter. The Pima County Health Department on Monday warned that Tucson’s health care system was in danger of being overwhelmed.