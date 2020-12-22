Akinjo has 18, Arizona turns back Montana 70-64

TUCSON, Ariz. (AP) — James Akinjo scored 18 points, Jordan Brown added 15, and Arizona pulled out a 70-64 win win over Montana. The Wildcats picked up their third win against the Big Sky Conference but for the second time they trailed at halftime before pulling it out down the stretch. Montana led 36-29 at the half, shooting 52%, making 3 of 6 from 3-point range and all nine of its free throws. Despite Montana cooling off in the second half Arizona didn’t take the lead for good until after the nine minute mark. Robby Beasley scored 17 points off the bench for Montana.