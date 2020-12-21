Conference champion Spartans, Cardinals meet in Arizona Bowl

The Arizona Bowl on New Year’s Eve will be a showdown of conference champions San Jose State of the Mountain West and Ball State of the Mid-American. The Spartans are one of the biggest stories in college football this year after making an unbeaten run to the league title. They were forced to play three games outside California due to the coronavirus pandemic. The Cardinals won their first MAC championship since 1996, the year before the title game originated. Ball State is still looking for the first bowl victory in program history.