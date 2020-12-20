Shabazz carries San Francisco past Grand Canyon 68-65

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Khalil Shabazz had 22 points as San Francisco held off Grand Canyon 68-65 at the Far West Classic. Jamaree Bouyea scored 12 of his 17 points in the second half for San Francisco. Julian Rishwain added 11 points and made two free throws with 47 seconds left for an eight-point Dons lead. It was just enough as Grand Canyon closed with three straight field goals. Asbjorn Midtgaard had 18 points and 10 rebounds for the Antelopes. Oscar Frayer added 14 points. Alessandro Lever had 12 points.