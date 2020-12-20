No. 6 Arizona cruises past Utah 77-60

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — Aari McDonald scored 19 points to lead no. 6 Arizona to a 77-60 victory over Utah on Sunday. McDonald, the NCAA career scoring leader among active players, also chipped in six rebounds and six assists in a strong all-around effort that kept the Wildcats (6-0, 5-0 Pac-12) undefeated. Cate Reese and Sam Thomas added 11 points apiece. As a team, Arizona forced Utah to commit 22 turnovers and scored 29 points off those turnovers. Niyah Becker scored 13 points to lead the Utes. Brynna Maxwell added 11 points. Peyton McFarland chipped in 10 points and 11 rebounds. The Utes (2-4, 1-4 Pac-12) shot just 38% from the floor.