Murray, Hopkins lead Cardinals past Eagles 33-26

GLENDALE, Ariz. (AP) — Kyler Murray threw for a career-high 406 yards, DeAndre Hopkins had 169 yards receiving and a stellar touchdown catch and the Arizona Cardinals improved their position in the playoff race by beating the Philadelphia Eagles 33-26 on Sunday. Arizona won its second straight game as it tries to make the postseason for the first time since 2015. The Cardinals are in third place in their division behind the Rams and Seahawks and would currently be the No. 7 seed in the NFC playoffs. The Eagles trailed 16-0 in the first quarter but rallied to tie the game 26-26 in the third quarter. Rookie Jalen Hurts threw for 338 yards.