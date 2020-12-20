Daniels helps Arizona St. beat Oregon St. 46-33

CORVALLIS, Ore. (AP) — Jayden Daniels passed for a touchdown and had two of Arizona State’s six rushing touchdowns in the Sun Devils’ 46-33 victory over Oregon State. Following a 70-7 blowout of rival Arizona, the Sun Devils’ offense was explosive once again in the season finale amassing 514 total yards. Rachaad White had 158 of the Sun Devils’ 375 yards rushing, including runs of 51 and 55 yards. Daniels’ 53-yard touchdown run early in the third quarter gave the Sun Devils a 33-15 lead.