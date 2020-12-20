Arizona utility restarts effort to get more power from solar

PHOENIX (AP) — A fire and explosion in April 2019 halted the expansion of batteries for Arizona Public Service Co., but the state’s largest utility has restarted the effort to get more of its power from solar panels. The fire at one of APS’ first battery installations in Surprise injured several first responders and put plans on hold while the utility investigated and took other steps to ensure the batteries are safe. Utility-scale batteries can store electricity generated during daylight hours from solar panels and that energy can feed into the power grid in the evening. That can allow APS to use more renewable, solar energy and match the power supply with the demand.