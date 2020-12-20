Arizona reports 5,366 new virus cases, 34 more deaths

PHOENIX (AP) — Many employees in Arizona’s second-largest county may be put on furlough for the next three weeks as it tries reduce the transmission of COVID-19 within county departments. Beginning Monday, about 20% of Pima County’s 7,000 employees will be under a stay-at-home order through Jan. 10. The county that includes the Tucson metro area has reported more than 320 coronavirus cases among employees since the pandemic began with more than 60 cases occurring in the last two weeks. The Arizona Daily Star also reported Sunday that Tucson Medical Center is canceling elective surgeries starting Monday until Jan. 4. Arizona health officials on Sunday reported 5,366 new confirmed COVID-19 cases and 34 more related deaths.