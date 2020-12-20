Agnew scores 16 to carry UTEP past Benedictine Mesa 79-59

EL PASO, Texas (AP) — Christian Agnew came off the bench to score 16 points to lift UTEP to a 79-59 win over Benedictine Mesa. Tydus Verhoeven had a career-high 15 points on 6-for-7 shooting and grabbed 10 rebounds for UTEP (4-2). Bryson Williams added nine points and eight rebounds. Souley Boum, whose 22 points per game leads the Miners, scored 7 points in 19 minutes. Nick Sessions had 13 points and nine rebounds for the NAIA Redhawks.