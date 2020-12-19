Tucson settles with family of man who died in police custody

TUCSON, Ariz. (AP) — An attorney says Tucson has agreed to pay $2.9 million to the family of a man who died while in police custody earlier this year. Authorities said 27-year-old Carlos Adrian Ingram-Lopez died while in handcuffs on the floor of his grandmother’s garage in April. The Arizona Daily Star reports that if a court signs off the settlement money would go to Ingram-Lopez’s 2-year-old daughter and his mother. Ingraham Lopez’s death sparked a push for police reform in Tucson. Three officers involved resigned, and Police Chief Chris Magnus said they would’ve been fired following the agency’s investigation. Family attorney Ted Schmidt says “the city did the right thing” in promptly settling the case.