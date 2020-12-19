Stanford beats Arizona for first time since 2009

SANTA CRUZ, Calif. (AP) — Oscar da Silva scored 21 points and Stanford beat Arizona 78-75 on Saturday night at Kaiser Permanente Arena to snap a 20-game losing streak against the Wildcats.

The Cardinal (4-2, 1-0 Pac-12) beat Arizona for the first time since Jan. 4, 2009, snapping the nation’s fourth-longest active losing streak against a conference opponent. Baker hit a career-high eight 3-pointers and finished with 29 points for Arizona (5-1, 0-1).

Stanford’s Daejon Davis left with 9:30 left in the second half with an apparent left leg injury and did not return. He made 5 of 9 from the field and finished with 11 points and seven assists in 27 minutes.