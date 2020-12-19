Groves carries E. Washington over N. Arizona 80-64

FLAGSTAFF, Ariz. (AP) — Tanner Groves scored a career-high 26 points plus a career-best 13 rebounds and Eastern Washington topped Northern Arizona 80-64. Both teams were playing their first Big Sky Conference game of the season. Originally set for Friday, the opener was cancelled by an inconclusive COVID-19 test result from EWU’s program. The tests were negative Saturday, which became the season opener. Kim Aiken Jr. had 19 points and nine rebounds for Eastern Washington, which snapped its four-game road losing streak. Cameron Shelton had 23 points and six rebounds for the Lumberjacks.