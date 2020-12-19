AP source: NHL eyes division play only; Sharks to Arizona

The NHL is preparing for a coronavirus pandemic-altered regular season limited to divisional play only. The league is also in discussions with health officials to determine whether the seven Canadian teams will be allowed to play in their country. Taxi squads also are coming back as part of a tentatively agreed to return-to-play plan reached Friday, and at least one team won’t be opening its season at home. A person with knowledge of the NHL’s plan tells The Associated Press that the San Jose Sharks will open training camp and start the regular season in Arizona. The Sharks’ status is in limbo because Santa Clara County has banned contact sports through at least Jan. 8.