Yuma prison warden dies; facility fighting virus outbreak

YUMA, Ariz. (AP) — The Arizona Department of Corrections says a state prison warden has died after being hospitalized over the weekend. Edwin Jensen was a warden at the Arizona State Prison Complex in Yuma, which houses more than 4,400 incarcerated people. Yuma County sheriff’s Lt. Sam Pavlak said Jensen was hospitalized at Yuma Regional Medical Center over the weekend. The county medical examiner’s office confirmed his death but said it would not be releasing any information due to federal privacy rules. Officials say the prison is in the midst of the largest COVID-19 outbreak within the state’s prison system, with more than 600 inmates testing positive.