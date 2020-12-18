Power plant stacks that loomed over Arizona come down

FLAGSTAFF, Ariz. (AP) — Three towering concrete stacks that were among the last visual reminders of a shuttered power plant came down Friday. People lined roadways and gathered in parking lots near the northern Arizona city of Page to watch it happen. The 775-foot structures loomed over the Navajo Generating Station and a region that includes iconic tourist attractions. The coal-fired plant shut down last year as natural gas became a cheaper source of energy. It had been a symbol of economic stability, providing steady employment and revenue for the Navajo Nation. Environmentalists fought for years to shutter it because of its reliance on fossil fuel, water use and pollution.