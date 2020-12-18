Phoenix police: Shots fired at state trooper; man arrested

PHOENIX (AP) — Phoenix police say a 33-year-old man was arrested after shots reportedly were fired a state trooper while he was making a traffic stop. Police said in a statement that the man arrested wasn’t connected to the traffic stop and that nobody was injured in the incident early Friday morning. According to the statement, the trooper reported that shots were fired at him as he was conducting a traffic stop involving a 49-year-old man. The statement said the trooper reported that shots had been fired at him and. It said other officers then arrived and made the arrest.No identities were released.