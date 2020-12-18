No. 6 Arizona stays unbeaten with 62-59 win over Colorado

BOULDER, Colo. (AP) — Aari McDonald overcame poor shooting in the first half with 8-for-8 sniping from the line in the fourth quarter and finished with 24 points as No. 6 Arizona rallied to beat Colorado 62-59. The Wildcats (5-0, 4-0 Pac-12) shot just 34 and trailed by as many as 12 points late in the third quarter before opening the final period with a 13-2 run. Jaylyn Sherrod, Frida Formann and Mya Hollingshed had 11 points apiece to lead Colorado.