Maricopa County to fight Legislature’s election records ask

PHOENIX (AP) — The Maricopa County Board of Supervisors says it will fight a sweeping subpoena issued by the state Senate seeking a raft of data and copies of all mail-in ballots cast in the Nov. 3 election that Democrat Joe Biden won. County supervisors say the subpoena seeks personal information on voters that is illegal to release and raises constitutional issues about voter privacy. The five-member board dominated by Republicans voted 4-1 on Friday to file a court complaint questioning the legality of the subpoena. It was issued by the state Senate earlier this week after board Chairman Clint Hickman spent hours testifying before a committee.