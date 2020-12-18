Bust to boom: Reddick’s 5-sack day highlights Arizona rise

Cardinals linebacker Haason Reddick set a franchise record with five sacks in the team’s 26-7 victory over the New York Giants. The game is further proof Reddick has morphed from a borderline bust to one of Arizona’s best defensive players. The Cardinals need him to keep playing well if they want to make the playoffs for the first time since 2015. Reddick and players like Dennis Gardeck and Markus Golden have made Arizona’s pass rush effective even without injured 2019 All-Pro Chandler Jones. The Cardinals have 37 sacks, which ranks sixth in the NFL.