Arizona to get 28,000 fewer vaccine doses next week

PHOENIX (AP) — Arizona’s top public health official says the state will receive 28,000 fewer doses of the coronavirus vaccine than expected next week. Dr. Cara Christ of the Arizona Department of Health Services said Friday that the federal government has not provided an explanation. Many states have reported a similar shortfall in the expected vaccine shipments for next week. Arizona on Friday reported 142 additional known coronavirus deaths. It was the third straight day that the figure was in triple digits. There were just over 7,800 new confirmed cases, one of the largest daily increases in cases during the current surge.