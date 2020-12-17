Phoenix police: Teen driver runs stop sign, 1 passenger dies

PHOENIX (AP) — Police in Phoenix say a 14-year-old driver allegedly ran a stop sign before crashing into another car, fatally injuring one passenger and hurting three others. They say four of the six passengers were in the backseat and not wearing seat belts at the time of Wednesday evening’s crash and at least two of them were thrown from the vehicle. Police say the six passengers ranged in age from 9 to 15. A 12-year-old boy was hospitalized in extremely critical condition and later died while a 9-year-old boy was being treated for serious injuries. Two others were taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. Police say impairment doesn’t appear to be a contributing factor in the crash and they are talking to the registered owner of the vehicle.