Pac-12’s Scott disappointed in USC’s playoff ranking

Pac-12 Commissioner Larry Scott is still holding out hope No. 13 Southern California can earn a spot in the College Football Playoff. The Trojans have won their first five games and can win their second Pac-12 championship by beating Oregon in the conference title game. But USC is currently 13th in the CFP rankings and will likely need a massive shakeup in the standings to earn one of the final four spots. The Trojans have the same number of wins as No. 3 Ohio State, but has played 3 close games while the Buckeyes have mostly won in blowouts.