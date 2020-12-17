Arizona reports 147 COVID-19 deaths; hospitals beds filling

PHOENIX (AP) — Arizona’s death toll from the coronavirus outbreak continued to mount Thursday with the state reporting nearly 150 additional known deaths as hospitals statewide approached full capacity during the current surge. The Department of Health Services reported 5,817 additional known cases and 147 additional deaths, increasing the state’s totals to 435,036 cases and 7,677 deaths. Arizona reported 108 additional deaths on Wednesday. The number of hospitalized COVID-19 patients rose to 3,884 on Wednesday as the number of hospital beds not in use continued to shrink, with those available down to a pandemic low of 7%.