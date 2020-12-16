Stanford faces Arizona in Santa Cruz to open Pac-12 play

Stanford to open Pac-12 play with a “home” game against Arizona in Santa Cruz. The Cardinal opened the season with four games in North Carolina and relocated down the coast due to coronavirus restrictions in their home county. Arizona is coming off a 69-61 over UTEP despite failing to make a 3-pointer for the first time in 411 games. UCLA and Kentucky also play in Cleveland in a matchup of programs with the most national titles in NCAA history.