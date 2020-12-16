Navajo Nation reports another 160 COVID cases plus 4 deaths

WINDOW ROCK, Ariz. (AP) — Navajo Nation health officials on Wednesday reported 160 new COVID-19 cases for the second consecutive day plus four more related deaths. In all, the tribe now has reported 20,095 coronavirus cases resulting in 731 deaths since the pandemic began. Health officials say more than 186,000 people on the vast reservation that covers parts of Arizona, New Mexico and Utah have been tested and nearly 11,000 have recovered from COVID-19. Navajo Department of Health officials say 77 communities on the reservation still have uncontrolled spread of the coronavirus. The Navajo Nation has extended its stay-at-home order though Dec. 28 in an attempt to stop the spread of the virus.