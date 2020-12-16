MLB tells managers to expect on-time spring training start

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) — Big league managers say Major League Baseball instructed them to prepare for spring training to start on time in mid-February despite uncertainty around the coronavirus. Tampa Bay Rays manager Kevin Cash said the league is optimistic about an on-time start after the commissioner’s office spoke with managers Tuesday. Managers say they expect the 2021 season to start with health protocols in place to prevent COVID-19 outbreaks, but they also don’t plan to mandate vaccines for players when one is made available.