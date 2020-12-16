James, Davis back on court for Lakers as season draws near

LeBron James and Anthony Davis returned to the court for the Los Angeles Lakers, less than a week before the start of the regular season. The two led the Lakers to the NBA title just over two months ago. This short offseason could be particularly tough on the Lakers after their run to the championship, but James and Davis played for the first time this preseason Wednesday night when Los Angeles was at Phoenix. The Lakers, who beat Miami to win the championship Oct. 11, start the new season against the Los Angeles Clippers on Tuesday night.