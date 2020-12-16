Extradition hearing delayed for man charged in Iraq killings

PHOENIX (AP) — A judge has postponed the extradition hearing for a suburban Phoenix man charged with participating in the 2006 killings of two police officers in Iraq. The hearing for Ali Yousif Ahmed Al-Nouri, an Iraqi native who came to the United States in 2009 and has since become a U.S. citizen, has been moved to May 25. Ahmed is accused of leading an al-Qaida group that fatally shot the officers on the streets of the Iraqi city of Fallujah. He denied involvement in the killings and membership in a terror group. He was arrested in January as part of an extradition request by the Iraqi government.