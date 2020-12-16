Arizona ties, sets records for virus deaths, hospital usage

PHOENIX (AP) — Arizona on Wednesday tied a previous record of coronavirus deaths in one day during the current virus surge while its available hospital bed capacity dropped to a record-low since the start of the pandemic. The state Department of Health Services reported 4,848 additional known cases of the virus and 108 deaths. The state’s totals are 429,219 cases and 7,530 deaths. A record 92% of Arizona’s inpatient beds were filled Tuesday, either by coronavirus patients or people hospitalized for other reasons, leaving only 8% of the beds available. Arizona’s rate of bed usage has hovered in the 10% range since early December.