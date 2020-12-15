Review deadline changed for Arizona mining project

PHOENIX (AP) — The U.S. Forest Service has moved the deadline up to complete its review of the Resolution Copper mine east of Phoenix to the end of the year, accelerating the project before President Donald Trump leaves office. The Arizona Republic reported that the Tonto National Forest, where the mine would be located, must now submit a final environmental impact statement by Dec. 31. The final document was previously expected in 2021 or 2022. Opponents have argued the federal agency was pressured to issue a quick approval under Trump. The U.S. Forest Service said the new release date doesn’t reflect an acceleration of the process.