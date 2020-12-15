8th lawsuit fails to overturn presidential voting in Arizona

PHOENIX (AP) — A judge dismissed another lawsuit that sought to decertify Democratic President-elect Joe Biden’s win in Arizona, marking the eighth failed case that challenged the election results in the state. Pinal County Judge Kevin White concluded Tuesday that plaintiff Staci Burk lacked standing to contest the election because she wasn’t a registered voter at the time she filed her lawsuit and that she made her legal challenge after the five-day period for filing such an action had passed. The decision came a day after Arizona’s 11 Electoral College members cast their votes for Biden, who won the state over Republican President Donald Trump by more than 10,000 votes.