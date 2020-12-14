Mets’ new GM excited by Cohen’s title expectations

NEW YORK (AP) — Jared Porter knows his new boss with the Mets is counting on a championship. Pretty soon, too. That doesn’t bother him one bit. Porter has been introduced as the team’s new general manager and said owner Steve Cohen’s lofty expectations motivate and excite him. Cohen, who bought the club last month for $2.42 billion, said it would be a disappointment if New York doesn’t win the World Series within three to five years. In a news conference on Zoom that lasted nearly 50 minutes, Porter outlined his vision for turning the Mets into a consistent winner.