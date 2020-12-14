Maricopa County receives its 1st shipment of virus vaccine

PHOENIX (AP) — The first shipment of the coronavirus vaccine has arrived in Maricopa County. Arizona’s first doses of coronavirus vaccine are going to the Phoenix and Tucson metro areas before smaller counties and tribes begin receiving shipments. Maricopa County health officials posted a photo Monday on social media showing the delivery of the county’s first shipment. This week, Maricopa County is expected to get 47,000 doses, and Pima County will get 11,000. Arizona will receive its largest vaccine shipment of the year next week and will spread them across the state.