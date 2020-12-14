Disappointing D-backs aim for bounce back in 2021 season

PHOENIX (AP) — The Arizona Diamondbacks had a disappointing season in 2020, going 25-35 and finishing last in the NL West. The team will try to bounce back with several of the same people leading the way. Fifth-year manager Torey Lovullo brings back his entire coaching staff and most of the players return from last season. The D-backs aren’t expected to make any big moves in free agency which means they need veterans like left-handed pitcher Madison Bumgarner to play much better than they did in 2020.