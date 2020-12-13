Washington leads NFC East after gritty 23-15 win over 49ers

GLENDALE, Ariz. (AP) — Rookies Chase Young and Kamren Curl scored defensive touchdowns and Washington grabbed sole possession of first place in the NFC East after a gritty 23-15 win over the San Francisco 49ers. Washington (6-7) has won four straight games and is one game ahead of the New York Giants, who lost to the Arizona Cardinals 26-7 earlier Sunday. It’s Washington’s first four-game winning streak since 2016. San Francisco has lost five of six games.