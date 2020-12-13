No. 23 Arizona State holds off Grand Canyon 71-70

PHOENIX (AP) — Remy Martin hit a 3-pointer with 9 seconds left and scored 31 points, lifting No. 23 Arizona State to a 71-70 win over Grand Canyon. Grand Canyon rallied from an eight-point deficit to take a 70-68 lead in the final minute on consecutive 3-pointers by Jovan Blacksher Jr. and Alessandro Lever. Arizona called timeout after Lever’s 3 and worked the ball around to Martin in the corner. He made the shot and Blacksher’s final attempt rimmed out.