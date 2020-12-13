Mets make it official, hire Porter as GM with 4-year deal

NEW YORK (AP) — Jared Porter and the New York Mets have finalized a four-year contract that makes him the 14th general manager in franchise history. The team announced the move on Sunday. The 41-year-old Porter spent the past four seasons with the Arizona Diamondbacks as senior vice president and assistant general manager. He will report to Mets president Sandy Alderson, who has taken charge of baseball operations under new owner Steve Cohen. Porter worked under Theo Epstein with the Boston Red Sox and Chicago Cubs, winning three World Series in Boston’s front office and another with the Cubs before joining the Diamondbacks in 2017.