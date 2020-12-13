Jones has disappointing return in Giants loss to Cards

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. (AP) — Quarterback Daniel Jones didn’t have either the return he wanted from a hamstring injury nor the one New York Giants needed. Not only did Jones return, so did the old Giants, the team that started the season 0-5 under rookie coach Joe Judge. It was ugly all the way around as the Giants had their four-game winning streak come to an end in a 26-7 loss to the Arizona Cardinals at MetLife Stadium. Jones completed 11 of 21 passes for 127 yards, including a long of 39 yards to Golden Tate to set up New York’s touchdown.