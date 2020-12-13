49ers keep giving ball away in 23-15 loss to Washington

Nick Mullens and the San Francisco 49ers’ offense just about gave away any chance for the defending NFC champions to remain in the playoff race. Mullens committed two turnovers that Washington turned into defensive touchdowns and the 49ers lost their second straight game at their temporary home in Arizona with a 23-15 defeat. San Francisco arrived in Arizona with hopes of staying in contention long enough for quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo and 2019 All-Pro tight end George Kittle to return for the stretch run only to fall flat in back-to-back losses.