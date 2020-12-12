Judge dismisses charge against ex-Mesa officer in shooting

PHOENIX (AP) — A judge has ruled that there wasn’t enough evidence to put a former Mesa police officer on trial for shooting an unarmed man in the buttocks outside a sports bar in the Phoenix suburb. KNXV-TV reports that the judge on Friday dismissed the charge accusing Nathan Chisler of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon in the 2019 encounter with Randy Sewell. Police body-worn camera video showed officers scuffled with Sewell outside the Ojos Locos Sports Cantina when they tried to arrest him. A criminal case charging Sewell with charges that include resisting arrest and aggravated assault on an officer remains pending.