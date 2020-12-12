Flagstaff suing to block drilling near its water ranch

FLAGSTAFF, Ariz. (AP) — Flagstaff is suing a Canadian energy company in an effort to block drilling of a well the company plans near ranch land the city bought in 2005 to secure its underground water supply. The city announced late Friday that it wants a court to block Vancouver-based Desert Mountain Energy from drilling on state trust land less than 2 miles from its Red Gap Ranch property. The city says drilling for oil, gas or helium at the site and using stimulation methods like fracking to boost production could damage the underground aquifer. The company didn’t immediately respond to an email seeking comment.