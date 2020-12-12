Arizona’s known COVID-19 cases top 400,000 after 8K report

PHOENIX (AP) — Arizona on Saturday passed the 400,000 mark of known COVID-19 cases while reporting over 8,000 additional cases, one of the state’s largest daily case figures since the pandemic began. The state reported 8,076 additional known cases and 77 additional deaths, increasing the state’s totals to 402,589 cases and 7,322 deaths. The additional cases reported Saturday eclipsed Friday’s 6,983 as the third largest daily case report, behind 12,314 on Tuesday and 10,322 on Dec. 1. COVID-19 hospitalizations as of Friday reached 3,534, up from 3,482 on Thursday and topping the summer surge’s high of 3,517 on July 13.