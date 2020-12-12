Arizona fires Sumlin following blowout loss to Arizona State

TUCSON, Ariz. (AP) — Arizona has fired football coach Kevin Sumlin following a blowout loss to rival Arizona State that extended a record losing streak. Sumlin was fired less than 24 hours after a 70-7 loss to Arizona State that stretched the Wildcats’ losing streak to 12 straight games spanning two seasons. Sumlin entered this year on the hot seat after the Wildcats closed the 2019 season with seven straight losses. The Wildcats blew an early 13-point lead to Colorado last week and were run over by the Sun Devils after allowing 2 touchdowns in the first 56 seconds.