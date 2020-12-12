AP source: Mets to hire Dbacks assistant GM Porter as GM

NEW YORK (AP) — The New York Mets are finalizing a deal to hire Arizona Diamondbacks assistant general manager Jared Porter as their general manager, according to a person familiar with the talks. The person spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because the agreement hadn’t been announced. Porter won three World Series in the front office for the Boston Red Sox and another with the Chicago Cubs before joining Arizona as a senior vice president and assistant GM in 2017. He’s worked various roles in baseball operations but his primary focus has been scouting. He was a director of pro scouting for Boston and Chicago.